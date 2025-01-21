Donald Trump's return: How Inauguration Day unfolded on the ground
Washington DC - As President-elect Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the US, TAG24 NEWS was in Washington DC for the epic event.
Trump supporters from across the country and the world traveled to DC over the weekend to celebrate his return to the White House.
On Sunday, the incoming president held his highly anticipated rally at the Capital One Arena.
Though weather forecasters warned that temperatures on Monday would reach "severe record lows," which forced Trump to move his inauguration indoors, thousands of fans decked out in their best MAGA gear braved the cold to see Trump speak one last time before his second term.
Trump's supporters brought their families – including babies, small children, and the elderly – even as many were forced to wait for well over 10 hours, and endure rain, snow, and hail.
One father, who came with his wife and three children – one of which was shivering and sobbing – told TAG24 that it will be a memory his kids will cherish when they are older/
There were surprisingly a high amount of international supporters, who flew in from outside the US to celebrate the victory. One woman who flew from the UK told TAG24 she feels far more like an American than a Brit, a feeling that first arose after Trump's 2016 win.
"This whole movement is really something special, and I think the whole world sees it," she said confidently. "This is my first time in America, and I came here for this. I needed to see it. I couldn't miss it."
Despite the awful weather, the legion of MAGA fans remained in good spirits. They stayed entertained by mimicking Trump's trademark dance as YMCA played over loudspeakers, and passing around a surfboard with a cardboard cutout of the Republican on it, and chanted "All hail Trump!" as hail began pouring down.
Thousands were eventually turned away as the 20,000 seat arena reached capacity.
Donald Trump's "Victory Rally" at Capital One Arena
Soaking wet people poured into the Capital One Arena, many of them allowed in well after guests had begun speaking.
The event was stacked with Trump's most vocal allies and a few members of his incoming cabinet.
Former Fox News host and conservative political commentator Megyn Kelly took aim at female celebrities who endorsed Trump's challenger Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race, including Jennifer Lopez, Meryl Streep, and Oprah.
Trump's deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller praised his boss for his resilience, arguing the "system" tried to stop him but failed, and Dana White, the CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship and a longtime ally, said Trump is "the best human being I've ever known."
Trump's son's, Eric and Don Jr., along with Eric's wife Lara Trump, also spoke briefly, with the former Republican National Committee co-chair promising Trump will "save the entire world" as "the dawn of the golden era of America begins tomorrow."
But the big moment finally came when Country music star Lee Greenwood began singing his hit song God Bless the USA to introduce Trump to the stage, sending the crowd into hysterics.
Trump hit all his greatest hits, slamming immigrants as rapists and murderers, claiming he won the election by making it "too big to rig," and promising he "will fix everything" upon returning to office.
He also invited far-right billionaire Elon Musk to the stage, who was followed out by his young son X, who jumped around in excitement, possibly emulating his father.
Trump also bragged that he saved TikTok, ominously joking to the crowd, "Can you believe what I'd do to win an election?"
MAGA fans return to Capitol One Arena for an inauguration event
With poor weather expected for Monday, Trump moved his inauguration into the Capitol rotunda, making it accessible to only "dignitaries and guests," while inviting MAGA fans to view a live feed of the event at the Capital One Arena.
The weather was sunny this time, but still bitterly cold.
Nonetheless, thousands of MAGA fans returned to the arena that morning for round two of standing in line.
While doors to the venue opened at 7 AM ET, many fans showed up long before, with some even camping out after attending the rally the night before.
A large screen on the front of the arena played video of Trump's swearing in, sending the crowd into loud chants of "USA!" and "FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT!"
Shortly after, around noon, police officers cut off the line, and announced the arena had once again reached capacity, once again disappointing thousands of excited MAGA fans.
Trump – joined by his wife Melania, his Vice President JD Vance, and other high ranking members of his cabinet – returned to the arena after his swearing in, where he yet another speech to his fans, and signed a handful of executive orders to kick off his presidency as promised.
For those that didn't get into the main event, there were plenty of other all around the capital, including the inaugural parade, during which thousands to line up along Pennsylvania Avenue.
Anti-Trump protests did crop up around the city, with the most notable being the We Fight Back rally, which met in Malcolm X Park that morning and marched throughout the DC.
The famous Women's March protest, which was deemed the largest single-day protest in US history back in 2017 after Trump's first win, was brought back to DC on Saturday, but reportedly only managed to attract several thousand people.
Cover photo: Collage: TAG24 / Rey Harris & MANDEL NGAN / AFP