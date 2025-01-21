Donald Trump's return: How Inauguration Day unfolded on the ground

Washington DC - As President-elect Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the US, TAG24 NEWS was in Washington DC for the epic event.

MAGA fans from across the world traveled to Washington DC over the weekend to celebrate the return of president-elect Donald Trump to the White House. © Collage: TAG24 / Rey Harris & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Trump supporters from across the country and the world traveled to DC over the weekend to celebrate his return to the White House.

On Sunday, the incoming president held his highly anticipated rally at the Capital One Arena.

Though weather forecasters warned that temperatures on Monday would reach "severe record lows," which forced Trump to move his inauguration indoors, thousands of fans decked out in their best MAGA gear braved the cold to see Trump speak one last time before his second term.

Trump's supporters brought their families – including babies, small children, and the elderly – even as many were forced to wait for well over 10 hours, and endure rain, snow, and hail.

One father, who came with his wife and three children – one of which was shivering and sobbing – told TAG24 that it will be a memory his kids will cherish when they are older/

There were surprisingly a high amount of international supporters, who flew in from outside the US to celebrate the victory. One woman who flew from the UK told TAG24 she feels far more like an American than a Brit, a feeling that first arose after Trump's 2016 win.

"This whole movement is really something special, and I think the whole world sees it," she said confidently. "This is my first time in America, and I came here for this. I needed to see it. I couldn't miss it."

Despite the awful weather, the legion of MAGA fans remained in good spirits. They stayed entertained by mimicking Trump's trademark dance as YMCA played over loudspeakers, and passing around a surfboard with a cardboard cutout of the Republican on it, and chanted "All hail Trump!" as hail began pouring down.

Thousands were eventually turned away as the 20,000 seat arena reached capacity.