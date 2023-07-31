Damar Hamlin makes huge practice moves for first time since NFL collapse

Buffalo, New York - Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin , vowing to play without fear , practiced in full pads on Monday for the first time since his cardiac arrest collapse during an NFL game last January.

Damar Hamlin attended his first full-pads practice with the Buffalo Bills since his cardiac arrest in January. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

The 25-year-old safety had his heartbeat restored on the field by safety workers after making a tackle in a January 2 game against Cincinnati that was halted and never finished.

Hamlin was taken to a hospital in critical condition and released nine days later. He was diagnosed as having suffered commotio cordis, a blow to the chest during a heartbeat that causes cardiac arrest.

Doctors allowed Hamlin to return to football activities, and he has made a full recovery, working to prepare for the 2023 NFL campaign, what would be his third season in the league and with the Bills.

After his Monday workout, Hamlin admitted concerns but vowed to play without fear when he stepped onto the field.

"In football, you can't hit that field with...hesitation," Hamlin said. "You're putting yourself in more danger by doing that."

"I made the choice to play. I'm processing a thousand emotions. I'm not afraid to say that it crosses my mind of being a little scared here and there."

The Bills have supported Hamlin's comeback bid as he works to secure a place on this season's squad.

"The mental toughness this young man has been through, from almost losing his life to now he's back playing in day one of pads," Bills general manager Brandon Beane said. "Just super proud of him and where he's at."