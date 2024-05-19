Exclusive: Suni Lee talks triumphant return to elite gymnastics and new skills

Hartford, Connecticut - Athlete Suni Lee, the reigning Olympic all-around champion , is making a triumphant return to elite gymnastics, competing in her first major qualifying event leading up to the Olympic trials.

Reigning Olympic champion Suni Lee has made a triumphant return to elite gymnastics, unveiling new skills and surprises as she prepares for Paris 2024. © EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Stepping back into the spotlight after her time in NCAA gymnastics with Auburn, Lee's performance at the 2024 Core Classic Championship captivated fans and signaled her readiness to take on the world's best gymnasts once again.

"It feels so good to be back out there competing and feeling the energy from the crowd. It’s super exciting – I feel pretty good," Lee told TAG in an exclusive interview after competing on Saturday night.

"I think I am starting to build a lot more confidence on beam which is super important because that’s always gonna be one of the events that it comes down to for me."

Lee's confidence on the beam was on full display as she executed her routine with precision and grace, marking a huge 14.6 score to take home the event title.

Her return to elite gymnastics is driven by her personal aspirations, with the ultimate goal of making her second Olympic team and defending her all-around title.

Reflecting on her performance at the Classic, Lee told TAG, "I just really want to be able to do this for myself. I want to be able to walk away and just know that I gave everything that I had instead of just giving up and not making it."