Paige Bueckers breaks the internet with triumphant return

Storrs, Connecticut - Paige Bueckers is back, and it's only up from here for the star Husky athlete !

Paige Bueckers was the undeniable star of the show as Connecticut secured a huge victory in their season opener on Wednesday. © ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Connecticut had an incredible 102-58 victory over Dayton in their season opener on Wednesday, but the real star of the show and the talk of the internet was none other than Paige Bueckers!

Despite her personal dissatisfaction with her performance in her first game since April 3, 2022 – where she scored only eight points on 3-of-9 shooting and contributed seven rebounds and four assists – the basketball world was not focused on the scoreboard.

Bueckers, the 2021 Naismith Player of the Year and star guard, had missed the entire 2022-23 season due to a torn ACL.

Her triumphant return to the court on Wednesday was nothing short of sensational!

"In my opinion, it was a bad game for me," Bueckers told reporters after the win, "but I'm grateful to have a bad game right now."