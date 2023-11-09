Paige Bueckers breaks the internet with triumphant return
Storrs, Connecticut - Paige Bueckers is back, and it's only up from here for the star Husky athlete!
Connecticut had an incredible 102-58 victory over Dayton in their season opener on Wednesday, but the real star of the show and the talk of the internet was none other than Paige Bueckers!
Despite her personal dissatisfaction with her performance in her first game since April 3, 2022 – where she scored only eight points on 3-of-9 shooting and contributed seven rebounds and four assists – the basketball world was not focused on the scoreboard.
Bueckers, the 2021 Naismith Player of the Year and star guard, had missed the entire 2022-23 season due to a torn ACL.
Her triumphant return to the court on Wednesday was nothing short of sensational!
"In my opinion, it was a bad game for me," Bueckers told reporters after the win, "but I'm grateful to have a bad game right now."
Paige Bueckers thrills fans in big return after injury
After a lengthy wait, college basketball fans finally witnessed the triumphant return of their favorite star guard on Wednesday night.
The excitement and hype surrounding her comeback were nothing short of explosive!
"Paige Buckets is gonna make some Noise and I'm absolutely here for it," one fan wrote.
"Welcome back girl !!! Paige Buckets," another added.
"She's back!!! @paigebueckers1 best in the country stand on this," one fan said.
Bueckers and UConn will travel to North Carolina State on Saturday, tipping off at noon ET.
Cover photo: ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP