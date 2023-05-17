Ja Morant speaks out after suspension for second gun video

Memphis, Tennessee - Will the Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant face another suspension from the NBA ?

Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant released a statement following his second firearm waving incident that resulted in an indefinite suspension from Memphis. © JUSTIN FORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Over the weekend, the point guard found himself suspended from the Grizzlies' team activities once again after pulling out a gun in an Instagram live video for the second time this season.

In March, Morant served an eight-game suspension without pay and completed a counseling program in Florida for the offense.

Initially, the 23-year-old point guard said he was learning from his behavior, but his latest incident seems to prove otherwise.

On Tuesday night, Morant released a statement saying that he has "more work to do."

"I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me," Morant said, via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. "This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself."

Morant has been suspended from all team activities pending the NBA's investigation.