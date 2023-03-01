Jalen Carter tries to set the record straight amid arrest warrant

Athens, Georgia - Following a warrant issued for his arrest by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department on Wednesday, potential No. 1 NFL Draft pick Jalen Carter released a statement that he is heading back to Athens - and ready for the legal fight.

Following a warrant for his arrest Wednesday, Jalen Carter released a statement stating that he is leaving the NFL Combine and heading back to Athens. © Kevin C. Cox / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

Hours after his name lit up the internet, Jalen Carter publically responded on Wednesday, stating that he is leaving the NFL Combine to head back to Athens and cooperate with authorities.

The athlete will be answering to reckless driving, racing, and alcohol impairment charges against him, which are said to have contributed to the "tragic events" in January that killed two fellow Georgia football team members, recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy (24) and lineman Devin Willock (20).

"This morning, I received a telephone call from the Athens, Georgia police department informing me that two misdemeanor warrants have been issued against me," two-time national college football champion tweeted.

"It is my intention to return to Athens to answer the misdemeanor charges against me and to make certain that the complete and accurate truth is presented. There is no question in my mind that when all the facts are known that I will be fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing."

Though Carter wasn't participating in the combine workouts, he was expected to speak to reporters on Wednesday, but was a no-show.

Amid the swirling chatter, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart released a statement that the program will continue to work with officials in the wake of Carter's warrants.

"The charges announced today are deeply concerning, especially as we are still struggling to cope with the devastating loss of two beloved members of our community," Smart wrote in a statement on Wednesday.

"We will continue to cooperate with the authorities while supporting these families and assessing what we can learn from this horrible tragedy."