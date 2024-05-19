Exclusive: Jordan Chiles debuts groundbreaking Beyoncé-inspired routine, finishes strong behind Biles and Jones

Hartford, Connecticut - Olympic athlete Jordan Chiles took the gymnastics world by storm with her debut of a groundbreaking new floor routine inspired by Grammy-winning artist Beyoncé . She explains it all in her exclusive interview with TAG!

Jordan Chiles debuted a groundbreaking Beyoncé-inspired routine at Core Classics, inspiring future generations of gymnasts with her innovative artistry. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

The routine was performed on Saturday at the US Core Classics, captivating audiences and judges alike.

Chiles, known for her dynamic performance style and athletic prowess, channeled the essence of Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour into her routine.

The music, the movements, and the overall presentation were a tribute to the iconic artist’s influential impact on the athlete and society as a whole.

"Beyoncé has definitely [had] a huge impact on a lot of people," Chiles told TAG in an exclusive interview.

"From watching her Renaissance Tour to seeing her goals and dreams as a Black woman and being able to become who she [is], I wanted to express it more with who I am – and that’s what I gave."

"[I] wanted to give Queen Bey in a Renaissance Tour way," she added.

The routine was not only a visual and artistic triumph but also a testament to Chiles' resilience. Earlier this year, she faced a significant setback with a shoulder injury that cast doubt on her ability to perform.

Despite these challenges, Chiles delivered a stellar performance, hitting all four of her routines with precision and grace.