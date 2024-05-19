Exclusive: Jordan Chiles debuts groundbreaking Beyoncé-inspired routine, finishes strong behind Biles and Jones
Hartford, Connecticut - Olympic athlete Jordan Chiles took the gymnastics world by storm with her debut of a groundbreaking new floor routine inspired by Grammy-winning artist Beyoncé. She explains it all in her exclusive interview with TAG!
The routine was performed on Saturday at the US Core Classics, captivating audiences and judges alike.
Chiles, known for her dynamic performance style and athletic prowess, channeled the essence of Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour into her routine.
The music, the movements, and the overall presentation were a tribute to the iconic artist’s influential impact on the athlete and society as a whole.
"Beyoncé has definitely [had] a huge impact on a lot of people," Chiles told TAG in an exclusive interview.
"From watching her Renaissance Tour to seeing her goals and dreams as a Black woman and being able to become who she [is], I wanted to express it more with who I am – and that’s what I gave."
"[I] wanted to give Queen Bey in a Renaissance Tour way," she added.
The routine was not only a visual and artistic triumph but also a testament to Chiles' resilience. Earlier this year, she faced a significant setback with a shoulder injury that cast doubt on her ability to perform.
Despite these challenges, Chiles delivered a stellar performance, hitting all four of her routines with precision and grace.
Gymnast Jordan Chiles aims for the US Championships ahead of Olympics
As Chiles gears up to make her second Olympic team, she will set her sights on the US Championships in Fort Worth.
Building on her monumental performance on Saturday, she aims to fine-tune the small details in the gym and return to the competition mats with even greater fire and precision.
"I am on a high right now. I had a setback at the beginning of the year with a shoulder injury. I didn’t really know how well I was going to come out here and do," she told TAG.
"I just wanted to hit four for four and that’s what I did. Definitely, the outcome is something that I’m very proud of... [for] Championships, hopefully I can do the same thing!"
Chiles finished the competition in a commendable position, right behind reigning World Champion Simone Biles and bronze medalist Shilese Jones. Her performance not only showcased her exceptional talent but also her ability to overcome adversity and deliver under pressure.
As Chiles continues to push the envelope in gymnastics – highlighted by her non-traditional Beyoncé-inspired routine – she is set to become a trailblazer for a new generation of gymnasts who will follow in her footsteps as barrier breakers.
Jordan Chiles' innovative gymnastics style demonstrates the power of perseverance and the impact of pop culture icons in sports.
