Kıyan Anthony scores major NIL deal as he follows in Bronny James' footsteps

Glen Head, New York - Kiyan Anthony , son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, is the latest big upcoming superstar athlete to join PSD Underwear as a brand ambassador!

Basketball fans have been on the edge of their seats in anticipation of Kiyan's big college commitment decision.

But before he unveils his college hoops destination, he's dropped a slam-dunk of an announcement on Instagram.

In a move that's making waves of headlines, Kiyan revealed he's partnered with none other than PSD Underwear in his first-ever NIL deal!

Yep, you heard that right, the same brand that's been suiting up rising stars like Bronny James, the dynamic Cavinder twins, and a whole squad of NBA and NFL heavy-hitters!

"Super hyped to announce my first partnership with @psdunderwear! My signature collection is available now," Kiyan captioned the Instagram post.