Kıyan Anthony scores major NIL deal as he follows in Bronny James' footsteps
Glen Head, New York - Kiyan Anthony, son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, is the latest big upcoming superstar athlete to join PSD Underwear as a brand ambassador!
Basketball fans have been on the edge of their seats in anticipation of Kiyan's big college commitment decision.
But before he unveils his college hoops destination, he's dropped a slam-dunk of an announcement on Instagram.
In a move that's making waves of headlines, Kiyan revealed he's partnered with none other than PSD Underwear in his first-ever NIL deal!
Yep, you heard that right, the same brand that's been suiting up rising stars like Bronny James, the dynamic Cavinder twins, and a whole squad of NBA and NFL heavy-hitters!
"Super hyped to announce my first partnership with @psdunderwear! My signature collection is available now," Kiyan captioned the Instagram post.
Kiyan Anthony is one of the nation's best high school hoopers
Per 247Sports, Kiyan Anthony is a four-star prospect and the No. 38 overall prospect in the Class of 2025.
He is the eighth-best shooting guard in the country and the No. 1 overall recruit out of New York.
Kiyan is among the sons of NBA superstars from the past decade who are on the verge of playing college ball and potentially making it to the big league.
With players like Kiyan, Bronny, and Bryce James, fans are about to see the future of basketball in action!
With one full season of high school basketball left before making a big college commitment, where do you think Kiyan will play after high school?
