LeBron James slams reports on his return from injury: "I speak for myself!"

Los Angeles, California - LeBron James denied reports he has set a target date to return from injury but insisted he is "working around the clock" to get back.

LeBron James watched his team from the sidelines during the Los Angeles Lakers' game on Wednesday due to his injury. © RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

James has been absent since suffering a tendon injury in his foot during a February 26 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, with the franchise initially saying he would be re-evaluated in three weeks' time.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham recently suggested he expected his star athlete to return before the playoffs.

Reports on Thursday then claimed the 38-year-old had been evaluated and was looking to be back for the final week of the NBA regular season.

However, James denied those stories on social media, writing: "There wasn't an evaluation today and there hasn't been any target date for my return.

"I'm just working around the clock, every day (three times a day) to give myself to best chance of coming back full strength, whenever that is.

"God bless y'all sources. I speak for myself!"