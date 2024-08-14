Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif takes on J. K. Rowling and Elon Musk in lawsuit!

Algiers, Algeria - Olympic gold medalist and Algerian boxing hero Imane Khelif is taking legal action for discrimination she faced during the Paris Games, citing a few well-known names in her suit.

Imane Khelif of Algeria kisses her Olympic gold medal during the Victory Ceremony at Roland-Garros Stadium in Paris, France. © REUTERS

The 25-year-old athlete filed her criminal complaint against "aggravated cyber harassment" after experiencing a torrent of online abuse – including from top celebrities and political figures – spreading false accusations that she is a man.

The torrent of hate poured in after Khelif defeated Italy's Angela Carini in just 46 seconds in her opening bout at the Paris Olympics. A tearful Carini later told reporters she had "never felt a punch like this" – and has since apologized for the negative impact of her reaction.

France opened an investigation into the case on Tuesday, headed by the country's Central Office for Combating Crimes against Humanity and Hate Crimes.

Paris-based attorney Nabil Boudi confirmed to Variety that Harry Potter author J. K. Rowling and billionaire Elon Musk are named in Khelif's suit. Both had shared posts wrongly claiming Khelif is male with their enormous social media followings.

"Could any picture sum up our new men's rights movement better? The smirk of a male who's knows [sic] he's protected by a misogynist sporting establishment enjoying the distress of a woman he's just punched in the head, and whose life's ambition he's just shattered," Rowling wrote on X along with a photo of Khelif trying to comfort a crying Carini.

After Khelif's first fight, Musk shared a post featuring a photo of Carini and the text "Men don't belong in women's sports" from rabid anti-trans activist Riley Gaines. The SpaceX CEO responded with one word: "Absolutely."

Both posts sparked a massive uproar from women's and LGBTQ+ rights advocates, who slammed the comments for undercutting female accomplishments and contributing to the spread of dangerous transphobia – even though Khelif herself is not trans.