Patrick Mahomes hits jackpot with Chiefs contract restructuring

Kansas City, Missouri - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be guaranteed $210 million over the next four seasons after restructuring his existing contract with the organization, reports said on Monday.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to become the second highest paid quarterback in the NFL after agreeing to a new deal. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Mahomes signed a 10-year contract extension in 2020 worth $450 million that ties him to the club until 2031.



However, the Super Bowl-winning Chiefs have reworked that deal in order to boost the 28-year-old's pay in the near term at a time when quarterback salaries have skyrocketed, multiple US reports said.

Mahomes, widely regarded as the best quarterback in the NFL, will now receive a guaranteed $210.6 million between 2023 and 2026, a figure that could rise to $218.1 million if certain targets are met.

While Mahomes remains contracted through 2031, the Chiefs and their quarterback plan to revisit the deal once more after the 2026 season, reports said.