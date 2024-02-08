Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany stuns in Sports Illustrated ahead of Super Bowl

San Pedro Ambergris Caye, Belize - Ahead of Super Bowl weekend , the Kansas City Chiefs' shining star, quarterback Patrick Mahomes , isn't the only MVP in the family grabbing headlines!

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wowed in a new Sports Illustrated photoshoot. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Brittanylynne

In a dazzling twist, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit revealed the grand debut of Mahomes' better half, Brittany, on Thursday morning in their prestigious 60th anniversary edition.



"I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen," Brittany said in the jaw-dropping sneak peek video.

"I'm so thankful and honored and so excited to be here with this team."

Brittany had fans' jaws dropping to the sandy shores of San Pedro Ambergris Caye, Belize, with her utterly stunning physique rocking a myriad of vibrant red bikinis.

The internet erupted with love and admiration as fans flooded the comments section, showering the former soccer player with praise for her breathtaking beauty!