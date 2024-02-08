Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany stuns in Sports Illustrated ahead of Super Bowl
San Pedro Ambergris Caye, Belize - Ahead of Super Bowl weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs' shining star, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, isn't the only MVP in the family grabbing headlines!
In a dazzling twist, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit revealed the grand debut of Mahomes' better half, Brittany, on Thursday morning in their prestigious 60th anniversary edition.
"I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen," Brittany said in the jaw-dropping sneak peek video.
"I'm so thankful and honored and so excited to be here with this team."
Brittany had fans' jaws dropping to the sandy shores of San Pedro Ambergris Caye, Belize, with her utterly stunning physique rocking a myriad of vibrant red bikinis.
The internet erupted with love and admiration as fans flooded the comments section, showering the former soccer player with praise for her breathtaking beauty!
Brittany Mahomes wows in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot
Brittany, a proud momma of two, just shattered the myth about moms and fitness with her sizzling shoot for Sports Illustrated Swim, and fans are here for it!
Who said moms couldn't rock the runway? The 28-year-old is living proof that motherhood and fitness go hand in hand, and her fans couldn't agree more!
"Love it!!! She's not just a 'football wife.' She's a queen making her name known on her own and empowering girls everywhere," one fan wrote.
"Holy moly that rocks!!!" another said.
"I found Patrick Mahomes 6 pack [laughing emoji] @brittanylynne looks incredible!" another fan joked, referencing her husband's dad bod.
Brittany Mahomes is set to support her husband in Las Vegas on Sunday as the Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Brittanylynne