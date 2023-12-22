Patrick Mahomes talks Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance: "She's part of the team"

Kansas City, Missouri - Patrick Mahomes has given Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance his stamp of approval as he praised the pair in a new interview.

Patrick Mahomes (r) gushed over Taylor Swift as he praised her and Travis Kelce's high-profile romance. © Collage: David Eulitt & Randy Shropshire / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an interview clip shared by CBS Mornings on Friday, the 28-year-old quarterback shared his thoughts on his teammate's high-profile romance with the 34-year-old pop star.

"At first, I feel like everybody kind of stayed away, let [Travis] do what he was doing," Patrick said.

"Then he started bringing Taylor around, and he realized how cool of a person she is, so for us, there were a couple of jokes here and there at the beginning, and now she's just part of Chiefs Kingdom, and she's part of the team."

Patrick also gushed over Taylor's new friendship with his wife, Brittany, whom the Karma songstress has watched most of the recent Chiefs games with.

"[Travis] is lucky enough to be with a great girl and a great woman," the Super Bowl champ added.

"It's been cool to interact with, because she's top-tier at her profession, and see how she drives and becomes that is really cool to hear about and see."