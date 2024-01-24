Taylor Swift reunites with Brittany Mahomes for Big Apple dinner

New York, New York - Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes have kept the celebrations rolling as the pair hit the town in Manhattan following the Kansas City Chiefs' big playoff win .

The 34-year-old pop star was spotted on Tuesday night as she enjoyed dinner with Brittany and model Cara Delevingne at Nobu.

Taylor rocked an all-black ensemble that included a mini dress with puffed sleeves and a gold chain belt paired with leather, heeled boots.

The 28-year-old wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes opted for a preppy look with a black-and-white houndstooth blazer and skirt set, while Cara matched Taylor's vibe with a black blazer and pants.

The trio all attended the Chiefs-Bills playoff game in Orchard Park on Sunday, where Kansas City secured their spot in the AFC Championship with a narrow 27-24 victory.

While they didn't opt for matching outfits this time, Taylor and Brittany were spotted holding each other close during the game's tensest moments.

Brittany shared several snaps with the Karma artist from the game, one of which featured the first photo of both Taylor and Kylie Kelce, who is married to Travis' brother, Jason.