Shohei Ohtani undergoes surgery after World Series injury

Los Angeles, California - Japanese athlete Shohei Ohtani had surgery on Tuesday to repair his left shoulder after it was partially dislocated in game two of the club's World Series triumph over the New York Yankees, the Dodgers said .

The MLB team said in a statement that Ohtani had "successful arthroscopic surgery" in Los Angeles to repair a labrum tear that resulted from the dislocation.

"He is expected to be ready for Spring Training," the Dodgers said.

Ohtani was hurt as he attempted to steal second base in the seventh inning of the Dodgers' 4-2 game-two victory.

The Dodgers went on to win the best-of-seven championship series four games to one as Ohtani continued to play.

He had a relatively quiet World Series, failing to get a home run, but said he was "honored" to be part of a championship season.

The 30-year-old Japanese superstar signed for the Dodgers in December last year after six fruitless seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, and was in the postseason for the first time.