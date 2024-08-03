Olympic legend Simone Biles takes dig at Trump with "Black job" quip

Paris, France - Olympic gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has already thrown down some epic performances in Paris – and now, she is throwing some shade at Donald Trump .

Olympic gold medal winner Simone Biles roasted Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump online with a reference to his "Black jobs" remarks. © Collage: REUTERS

"I love my black job," the 27-year-old posted Friday on social media platform X, alongside a black heart emoji, following her history-making gold medal win in the all-around competition.



She was responding to a post from singer Ricky Davila, who shared photos of Biles showing off her medal with the caption: "Simone Biles being the GOAT, winning Gold medals and dominating gymnastics is her black job."

Speaking to a conference of Black journalists this week, Republican White House candidate Trump claimed undocumented migrants are taking "Black jobs."

Asked to specify what was a "Black job," Trump responded: "A Black job is anybody that has a job."

It is a phrase he has used many times on the campaign trail.