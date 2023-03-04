Tiger Woods skips out on Players Championship and shifts focus

Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida - Tiger Woods will not take part in The Players Championship next week after the athlete failed to enter the golf tournament before Friday's deadline.

Tiger Woods during the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament last month. He will miss the upcoming Players Championship. © USA TODAY Sports

The 82-time PGA Tour winner finished tied for 45th at the Genesis Invitational in February, with that his first appearance since The Open last July.

However, after competing in his first standard PGA Tour event since October 2020, Woods confirmed he will mainly focus on being ready for this year's four majors.

That means skipping the PGA Tour's flagship tournament, which gets under way on Thursday at TPC Sawgrass in Florida, with Woods not part of the 144-player field announced on Friday.

The list includes 43 of the world's top-50 players, including top three Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

Woods, who continues to be hampered by mobility issues caused in a career-threatening and near fatal car accident in February 2021, had been eligible due to winning The Masters in 2019.

The two-time Players Championship winner is expected to next be in action at The Masters in early April.