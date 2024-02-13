Tiger Woods unveils Sun Day Red line after Nike split: "Built for winning"

San Clemente, California – Tiger Woods unveiled his new Sun Day Red golf brand and fashion apparel line with TaylorMade on Monday, after announcing the end of his 27-year partnership with Nike last month.

Sun Day Red showed off its new campaign and apparel on X, worn by founder Tiger Woods. © X/@SunDayRed

Is Sun Day Red a hole-in-one?

The 15-time major champion, who returns to competition later this week at Riviera in the PGA Genesis Invitational, now has a leaping tiger logo in place of his former "TW" stamp in his new look.



The 48-year-old has not played competitively since last year's Masters, where he made the cut for a record-tying 23rd consecutive time. He withdrew in the third round due to plantar fasciitis and underwent season-ending right ankle surgery two weeks later.

Woods has won 82 PGA Tour titles, level with Sam Snead for the all-time record.

His new brand, a separate business under the TaylorMade umbrella, plays off Woods' habit of wearing red shirts in Sunday final rounds after his mother Kultida said it was a powerful color in her homeland of Thailand.

Woods said he hopes to play in one tournament a month if he stays healthy, a schedule that could allow him to compete in four majors for the first time since 2019 – the year he won his most recent major title at the Masters.

"From the man who turned golfers into athletes, and single-handedly changed a sport," the clothing brand said in its first posts on X on Tuesday. "We're not merely a new clothing label or shoe brand. Anyone can do that."