Tiger Woods unveils Sun Day Red line after Nike split: "Built for winning"

Tiger Woods unveiled his new Sun Day Red golf brand and fashion apparel line with TaylorMade, after announcing the end of his partnership with Nike last month.

San Clemente, California – Tiger Woods unveiled his new Sun Day Red golf brand and fashion apparel line with TaylorMade on Monday, after announcing the end of his 27-year partnership with Nike last month.

Sun Day Red showed off its new campaign and apparel on X, worn by founder Tiger Woods.
Sun Day Red showed off its new campaign and apparel on X, worn by founder Tiger Woods.  © X/@SunDayRed

Is Sun Day Red a hole-in-one?

The 15-time major champion, who returns to competition later this week at Riviera in the PGA Genesis Invitational, now has a leaping tiger logo in place of his former "TW" stamp in his new look.

The 48-year-old has not played competitively since last year's Masters, where he made the cut for a record-tying 23rd consecutive time. He withdrew in the third round due to plantar fasciitis and underwent season-ending right ankle surgery two weeks later.

Wembanyama pulls off epic triple-double on historic night for Spurs
Athletes Wembanyama pulls off epic triple-double on historic night for Spurs

Woods has won 82 PGA Tour titles, level with Sam Snead for the all-time record.

His new brand, a separate business under the TaylorMade umbrella, plays off Woods' habit of wearing red shirts in Sunday final rounds after his mother Kultida said it was a powerful color in her homeland of Thailand.

Woods said he hopes to play in one tournament a month if he stays healthy, a schedule that could allow him to compete in four majors for the first time since 2019 – the year he won his most recent major title at the Masters.

"From the man who turned golfers into athletes, and single-handedly changed a sport," the clothing brand said in its first posts on X on Tuesday. "We're not merely a new clothing label or shoe brand. Anyone can do that."

"But @tigerwoods is not just anyone — and neither are we," it boasted.

Cover photo: X/@SunDayRed

More on Athletes: