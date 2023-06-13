Tori Bowie's tragic cause of death revealed in autopsy report

Clermont, Florida - Olympic medalist and former 100-meter world champion Tori Bowie died due to complications from childbirth, an autopsy report has found, per multiple media reports on Monday.

Bowie was found dead at her home in Orange County, Florida last month after local law enforcement conducted a well-being check on her following concerns from friends and family.

She was only 32.



USA Today reported on Monday that the Orange County Medical Examiner Office found Bowie was eight months pregnant and in labor at the time of her death.

The report said officials believed Bowie may have suffered complications including respiratory distress or eclampsia, a condition linked to high blood pressure that causes seizures.

"A reminder: The maternal death rate for Black women is 2.6 times what it is for white women," USA TODAY Sports columnist Nancy Armour tweeted in response to the news.