Tori Bowie's tragic cause of death revealed in autopsy report
Clermont, Florida - Olympic medalist and former 100-meter world champion Tori Bowie died due to complications from childbirth, an autopsy report has found, per multiple media reports on Monday.
Bowie was found dead at her home in Orange County, Florida last month after local law enforcement conducted a well-being check on her following concerns from friends and family.
She was only 32.
USA Today reported on Monday that the Orange County Medical Examiner Office found Bowie was eight months pregnant and in labor at the time of her death.
The report said officials believed Bowie may have suffered complications including respiratory distress or eclampsia, a condition linked to high blood pressure that causes seizures.
"A reminder: The maternal death rate for Black women is 2.6 times what it is for white women," USA TODAY Sports columnist Nancy Armour tweeted in response to the news.
Tori Bowie's death sends shockwaves across world of athletics
News of Bowie's death last month plunged the world of track and field into mourning.
The American anchored the US team to a gold medal in the 4x100-meter relay at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she also earned silver in the 100-meter and bronze in the 200-merter.
She won the 100-meter world title at the World Championships in London the following year and remains the lone American woman to win an Olympic or world 100-meter title since Carmelita Jeter in 2011.
"A talented athlete, her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed," US Track and Field chief executive Max Siegel said in a statement.
Sprinting great Justin Gatlin also paid tribute to Bowie as a "fierce competitor and great teammate," as well as "a beautiful human being."
Cover photo: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP