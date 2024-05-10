Travis Kelce gets ready behind-the-scenes on new Ryan Murphy horror show!

Los Angeles, California - While Taylor Swift is in Paris for the European leg of the Eras Tour, her boyfriend Travis Kelce is taking Hollywood by storm in Ryan Murphy's upcoming FX TV series Grotesquerie!

Travis Kelce is taking Hollywood by storm in Ryan Murphy's upcoming FX TV series Grotesquerie. © Collage: FX & Screenshot/Instagram/@niecynash1

Trav's role in the buzzy horror series was confirmed on Tuesday, and the athlete arrived on Thursday.

"Look who’s getting ready for his close-up," wrote his Grotesquerie star Emmy Award-winner Niecy Nash-Betts in an Instagram story video, in which the football player could be seen getting his makeup done for the show.

"Who, me?" said the tight end as he smiled into the camera.

"[I’m] jumping into new territory with Niecy," he said in another IG video, looking like he was having the time of his life in other behind-the-scenes shots from Niecy.

Before he was cast in Grotesquerie, Travis was in an episode of Moonbase 8 on Showtime. He also hosted Saturday Night Live in March 2023, and returned in October for a skit poking fun at the fervor surrounding his romantic relationship with his pop star boo Taylor.

