US track star Fred Kerley tasered by police and arrested in disturbing footage
Miami, Florida - Three-time track world champion Fred Kerley has been stunned with a taser and arrested following a confrontation with police in Miami Beach, media reports said late on Friday.
The 29-year-old twice Olympic medallist was first taken to hospital and then to Miami-Dade County Jail after the incident.
According to police, Kerley had approached an ongoing police investigation and tried to get to his car parked nearby.
The bronze medallist from Paris refused to leave the scene and became increasingly aggressive.
He was then subdued by several police officers using a Taser.
The altercation can be seen in the video from a police officer's body camera.
Kerley's lawyer Richard L. Cooper criticized the officers for overreacting.
"I can say that Mr. Kerley is a record-breaking athlete who has honorably and successfully represented our nation in the Olympics many times," he told CBS.
"These charges are false and indicate the brutal police state that Miami Beach has become."
Kerley, 100m world champion in 2022, was charged with resisting arrest without violence, battery against an officer, and disorderly conduct.
Police said Kerley was transported to Mount Sinai Medical Center for evaluation and was booked at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Kerley is due to be released from custody on Saturday.
