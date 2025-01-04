US track star Fred Kerley tasered by police and arrested in disturbing footage

Miami, Florida - Three-time track world champion Fred Kerley has been stunned with a taser and arrested following a confrontation with police in Miami Beach, media reports said late on Friday.

US' Fred Kerley celebrates after winning bronze in the men's 100m final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 4, 2024. © ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP

The 29-year-old twice Olympic medallist was first taken to hospital and then to Miami-Dade County Jail after the incident.

According to police, Kerley had approached an ongoing police investigation and tried to get to his car parked nearby.

The bronze medallist from Paris refused to leave the scene and became increasingly aggressive.

He was then subdued by several police officers using a Taser.

The altercation can be seen in the video from a police officer's body camera.



Kerley's lawyer Richard L. Cooper criticized the officers for overreacting.

"I can say that Mr. Kerley is a record-breaking athlete who has honorably and successfully represented our nation in the Olympics many times," he told CBS.

"These charges are false and indicate the brutal police state that Miami Beach has become."

Kerley, 100m world champion in 2022, was charged with resisting arrest without violence, battery against an officer, and disorderly conduct.