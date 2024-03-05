Basketball players vote to unionize in historic first for college sports

Hanover, New Hampshire - Men's basketball players at Dartmouth College voted 13-2 to join a union Tuesday, an unprecedented move that could signal major changes in the multi-billion-dollar world of American college sports.

The National Labor Relations Board supervised the vote, which saw the players join Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 560, which represents other Dartmouth workers.

An NLRB regional director ruled last month that players were school employees, although Dartmouth officials said they filed an appeal of that decision Tuesday.

The vote represents their first action as college employees and first negotiating step, striking at the amateurism rules of the National Collegiate Athletic Association with the potential to reshape the financial landscape of college football and basketball.

"Today is a big day for our team," players Cade Haskins and Romeo Myrthil said in a statement to reporters. "We stuck together all season and won this election. It is self-evident that we, as students, can also be both campus workers and union members. Dartmouth seems to be stuck in the past. It's time for the age of amateurism to end."

The first steps in that direction have come in recent years with legal victories allowing players to profit beyond scholarships from the use of their name, image, or likeness.

But players remain unpaid for games that produce huge television revenues for schools and often play under coaches who make millions of dollars.