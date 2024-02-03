Is Name, Image, and Likeness destroying college football?

Indianapolis, Indiana - Will Name, Likeness, and Image (NIL) be the final straw to push college football out of the NCAA?

Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley left the team to pursue an NFL coordinator job amid the controversial changes occurring in college football. © BRYAN M. BENNETT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Despite previous concerns over conference realignments, it seems that the uproar surrounding NIL and the transfer portal has taken center stage in the world of college football.

Following the news of former Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley's departure for an NFL coordinator position, many fans, along with former stars and NFL players, have viewed this move as a clear response to the perceived chaotic state of the collegiate sport.

Without hesitation, they openly expressed their concerns about the direction in which the sport is heading, labeling it as out of control, especially with the introduction of NIL and the revamped transfer portal rules.

According to Hafley, as reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel, "College coaching has become fundraising, NIL and recruiting your own team and transfers. There's no time to coach football anymore."



This feeling mirrors a rising conviction among coaches that the sport is experiencing substantial changes that could make its current structure unsustainable.

Last March, former Alabama head coach Nick Saban characterized this emerging phase in college football as a "pay-for-play" era. In essence, he highlighted a shift towards a semi-professional direction, emphasizing that players are essentially getting paid to represent universities within the framework of the expanded playoff landscape.