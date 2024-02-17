Angel Reese shares classy response to Caitlin Clark's shattered record

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - From one college basketball queen to another, Angel Reese has given Caitlin Clark her flowers for her rewriting history!

Angel Reese (r.) shouted out Caitlin Clark for making basketball history with a touching social media message. © Collage: Ethan Miller & Matthew Holst / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Chasing the all-time NCAA basketball scoring record of 3,667 set by Pete Maravich in 1970, Iowa point guard Caitlin Clark made history on Thursday by becoming the new women's hoops all-time scoring leader against Michigan.

Surpassing the previous record held by Kelsey Plum at 3,527 points, Clark now stands at a staggering 3,528 points with plenty more basketball ahead of her.

Amidst the celebrations and congratulatory messages on social media, fellow hoops star Angel Reese took a moment to honor her peer for the incredible milestone she achieved.

"Congratulations @CaitlinClark22 KEEP BREAKING RECORDS & MAKING HER-STORY!" Reese tweeted.

Reese and Clark rose to the spotlight last season when they competed for the national championship title.

Although LSU came away with the chip, Iowa gained significant respect in the basketball world, emerging as one of the most-followed women's hoops teams in the nation.