College basketball: Providence coach Ed Cooley leaves for Big East rival Georgetown in big move
Providence, Rhode Island - After 12 years helming Providence basketball, Ed Cooley will leave the Friars to coach their Big East conference rival Georgetown!
Cooley lit up the college basketball world with buzzing rumors over his departure as the Providence native put his home on the market on Monday morning.
It's now been confirmed that after two conference titles, seven NCAA Tournament appearances, and three major coaching awards including the 2022 Naismith College Coach of the Year, Cooley will officially end his time with the Friars basketball program.
"I deeply appreciate Coach Cooley's immense contributions to the men's basketball program and to the PC community over the past 12 years," Providence president Rev. Kenneth R. Sicard said in a statement.
"Friar fans everywhere will be forever grateful for this period of sustained excellence in our program, and I personally will continue to have the highest regard for Ed. I wish him, Nurys, and their family the best in their future."
Georgetown announced Cooley as its new head coach just after Providence said the 53-year-old had resigned.
The big move comes after Georgetown dismissed its former head coach Patrick Ewing earlier this month following the Hoyas' Big East Tournament loss to Villanova. The 11-time NBA All-star and two-time Olympic champion was in his sixth year running the Hoyas program before being let go.
What lies ahead for Providence basketball?
Losing to Kentucky 61-53 in the First Round of March Madness, the Providence Friars will now prepare for next season by searching for a new head coach.
"To our fans, let me state this without equivocation: We remain committed to competing at the highest level of men's basketball," school president Sicard said on Monday.
He added: "Our facilities, our fan support, and our record of success demonstrate the impact of that commitment, and I have full confidence that we will identify and hire a new coach who will build on this strong foundation and lead Friar basketball to continued excellence on a national level."
One name floated by fans as a potential pick for the Friars program is Penn State's Micah Shrewsberry.
This season, Shrewberry led the Nittany Lions to their first NCAA Tournament appearance with him as head coach in just his second year with the team.
Providence ended this year under coach Ed Cooley with an overall 21-12 record and a fifth place finish in the Big East conference. He will look towards a better finish next year with the Georgetown Hoyas.
Cover photo: ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP