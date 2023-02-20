NCAA March Madness bracket preview snubs Big East basketball

Houston, Texas - With some big snubs left up in the air, will the NCAA men's college basketball selection committee change their minds ahead of Selection Sunday?

The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee released a sneak peek of the March Madness tournament bracket. Alabama, Houston, Purdue, and Kansas lead as No. 1 seeds. © CARMEN MANDATO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Over the weekend, the NCAA's Division I Men's Basketball Committee released a sneak peek of the March Madness tournament bracket, a little under a month away from Selection Sunday on March 12.

To no surprise, leading the 16 teams with No. 1 regional seeds were Alabama, Houston, Purdue, and Kansas - with Alabama earning the No. 1 overall seed.

The Crimson Tide led in the South Region, while the Cougars led in the Midwest Region, and the Jayhawks and the Boilermakers helmed the West and East Regions, respectively.

Aside from the top seeds, some picks in the committee's bracket preview were surprising, and seen as huge snubs. The Big East, home of powerhouses Marquette, Xavier, UConn, and Creighton, didn't receive so much love from the committee.

Although arguably one of the better conferences in men's basketball this season, the committee only honored two schools from the league with a top seed.

Looking at the surprises from the preview bracket ranking, here are the biggest takeaways from the committee's March Madness top 16 seeding so far.