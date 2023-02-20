NCAA March Madness bracket preview snubs Big East basketball
Houston, Texas - With some big snubs left up in the air, will the NCAA men's college basketball selection committee change their minds ahead of Selection Sunday?
Over the weekend, the NCAA's Division I Men's Basketball Committee released a sneak peek of the March Madness tournament bracket, a little under a month away from Selection Sunday on March 12.
To no surprise, leading the 16 teams with No. 1 regional seeds were Alabama, Houston, Purdue, and Kansas - with Alabama earning the No. 1 overall seed.
The Crimson Tide led in the South Region, while the Cougars led in the Midwest Region, and the Jayhawks and the Boilermakers helmed the West and East Regions, respectively.
Aside from the top seeds, some picks in the committee's bracket preview were surprising, and seen as huge snubs. The Big East, home of powerhouses Marquette, Xavier, UConn, and Creighton, didn't receive so much love from the committee.
Although arguably one of the better conferences in men's basketball this season, the committee only honored two schools from the league with a top seed.
Looking at the surprises from the preview bracket ranking, here are the biggest takeaways from the committee's March Madness top 16 seeding so far.
NCAA selection committee shades Big East basketball
Marquette and Xavier are the only two schools from the Big East that the committee deemed worthy of a top 16 seed. Both teams earned No. 4 seeds, ranking No. 14 and No. 16 overall, respectively.
Still, for a conference that is arguably the second-best in NCAA basketball behind the Big 12, it seems shocking that only two teams made the committee's top 16.
Also, with the committee using NET rankings to determine the top teams, they inexplicably left out UConn, who ranks higher in NET rankings than most other teams the committee included.
Adding to the questions, the Huskies have shown up big this season, earning big wins over the No. 1 overall seed Alabama, the No. 11 overall seed Iowa State, and the No. 14 overall seed Marquette.
Like UConn, Creighton was also noticeably snubbed from a top 16 seeding. Winning eight of their last nine showings on the court, the Bluejays are currently tied with Xavier in the Big East standings for the No. 2 spot, and rank higher than both Marquette and Xavier in NET rankings.
All will be put to rest when the March Madness tournament bracket is revealed on Selection Sunday. The proceedings will air live March 12 at 6 PM EST on CBS.
