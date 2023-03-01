College basketball: What’s at stake in the final week before March Madness?

Houston, Texas - It's finally March! Selection Sunday is less than two weeks away, and the madness that college basketball fans have been waiting for has arrived.

This year, the top seeds for March Madness are wide open as the regular season nears its end. © Bob Levey / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

This year, the top seeds for March Madness are wide open as ever, and everything is up for grabs as the end of the regular season draws near.



While the Kansas Jayhawks definitely had some shaky moments on the court this season, the reigning national champs are now in top form!

The Jayhawks boast a record-breaking 15 quad 1 wins despite losing three starters last year, and appear to have a real shot at becoming the first program to win back-to-back national titles since Florida in 2007.

However, college hoops fans can't count out the University of Houston, as the Cougars look to become the first school to play in their hometown for the Final Four since Butler in 2010.

With only two overall losses this season, the Cougars currently hold the top spot in the AP Poll and are in line to receive the program's first top seed in the NCAA tournament since 1983.

Then, there's Zach Edey of Purdue, who has been leading the Boilermakers to unprecedented heights all season long.

The 7-foot-4 center is easily one of the top Naismith trophy and Big Ten Player of the Year candidates, and leads the Big Ten Conference in scoring and rebounding.