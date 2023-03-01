College basketball: What’s at stake in the final week before March Madness?
Houston, Texas - It's finally March! Selection Sunday is less than two weeks away, and the madness that college basketball fans have been waiting for has arrived.
This year, the top seeds for March Madness are wide open as ever, and everything is up for grabs as the end of the regular season draws near.
While the Kansas Jayhawks definitely had some shaky moments on the court this season, the reigning national champs are now in top form!
The Jayhawks boast a record-breaking 15 quad 1 wins despite losing three starters last year, and appear to have a real shot at becoming the first program to win back-to-back national titles since Florida in 2007.
However, college hoops fans can't count out the University of Houston, as the Cougars look to become the first school to play in their hometown for the Final Four since Butler in 2010.
With only two overall losses this season, the Cougars currently hold the top spot in the AP Poll and are in line to receive the program's first top seed in the NCAA tournament since 1983.
Then, there's Zach Edey of Purdue, who has been leading the Boilermakers to unprecedented heights all season long.
The 7-foot-4 center is easily one of the top Naismith trophy and Big Ten Player of the Year candidates, and leads the Big Ten Conference in scoring and rebounding.
Is Tennessee's March Madness bid in jeopardy after losing guard Zakai Zeigler?
This year, Tennessee captured the hearts of college basketball fans and quickly became an early contender for a deep run in the NCAA tournament.
But after sophomore point guard Zakai Zeigler suffered an unfortunate injury while playing against Arkansas on Tuesday night, the Volunteers might be in deep trouble!
On Wednesday, Vols basketball confirmed that Zeigler suffered an ACL tear and will be out for the remainder of the season.
Now, the team will have to rely on a pair of veteran players to fill in the void left by Zeigler's absence.
Seniors Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James will now fill in as the team's point guards for the time being.
While neither is as accustomed to the position as Zeigler, head coach Rick Barnes believes the combined effort can help accomplish the task at hand.
"You think about it, Josiah and [Santiago] were our point guards four years ago," Barnes said in a press conference after the Arkansas game. "They played it. Josiah, when he first came in, did that as much as anybody because we needed him to do it."
Tennessee will close out the regular season with a game against Auburn on Saturday at 2 PM EST.
