Drake rolls out red carpet for Kentucky basketball at his multimillion-dollar mansion

Toronto, Canada - Knowing rapper Drake has its perks, and Kentucky Basketball just showed the world why!

Grammy Award-winning rapper Drake (r.) rolled out the red carpet for Kentucky men's basketball, who held practice at the rapper's mansion this week. © Collage: Jacob Kupferman / KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

That Hotline Bling can only mean one thing... a trip to Drake's pad?

Fresh off of major preseason victories over Germany and Canada in the GLBL Jam exhibition tournament in Toronto, Kentucky basketball is continuing to play in star style.

Per KSR's Daniel Hager, the Wildcats practiced at Canadian hip-hop artist Drake's $100 million mansion while in Canada.

The five-time Grammy Award winner rolled out the red carpet with balloons and a "Welcome University of Kentucky" sign for the team's arrival.

Though Drake is a big Kentucky fan himself, he was out of town for the group's arrival. Yet he reportedly "left the keys" for head coach John Calipari and the Wildcatsto enjoy his luxurious mansion.

In a clip that circulated on Twitter, Kentucky athletes were captured on Drake's custom NBA regulation-size basketball court and in an upstairs lounge bar.

In a separate video, Jordan Burks, Adou Thiero, and Antonio Reeves were seen diving into the Hotline Bling singer's pool.

Not a bad place to train during the NCAA basketball offseason, huh?