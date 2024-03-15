Angel Reese becomes semifinalist for major NCAA hoops honor

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Will Angel Reese add the NCAA 's Naismith Player of the Year Award to her prestigious list of honors?

Angel Reese is a top contender for the prestigious Naismith Player of the Year Award, competing against previous winners Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers. © EAKIN HOWARD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

After a standout year on the court, Angel Reese is in the running for the prestigious Naismith Player of the Year Award alongside previous winners Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers.

Reese's performance has distinguished her among the nation's top players, recently being named SEC Player of the Year.

The athlete now aims to become a finalist for the only award she hasn't won yet, further solidifying her place in NCAA women's hoops.

So far this season, Reese has recorded 23 double-doubles – including an impressive streak of 12 consecutive games.

The first since Wendy Scholtens of Vanderbilt (1989-1990) to lead the SEC in scoring and rebounding in consecutive seasons, the LSU power forward has averaged 19.0 points and 13.1 rebounds per game and currently ranks second in the nation in rebounding.