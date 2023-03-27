NCAA Tournament: Texas Longhorns fans rage over controversial Elite 8 March Madness call

Las Vegas, Nevada - The NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight March Madness showdown on Sunday night between Texas and Miami will forever be remembered for a controversial officiating call that arguably decided the game's winner.

In their March Madness matchup against Miami, the Texas Longhorns led for most of the game, playing with a momentum that seemed impossible for the Hurricanes to stop!

That was, however, until Miami came back with a vengeance in the final 10 minutes, with the help of what many fans believe to be by way of the officials.

After a rather low fouling first half, the game referees became whistle-happy in the second half, calling a shocking 28 fouls - 23 on the Longhorns.

The most controversial call of the game came when Miami and Texas were tied 79-79 with one minute left on the clock.

The play in question included one Miami player jumping over the back of a Texas opponent, which the referees initially penalized as an over-the-back on Miami. But then, they changed the call as a foul on Texas.

The call change gave Miami the lead and ultimately changed the game's momentum, leading the Hurricanes to an 88-81 victory over the Longhorns.