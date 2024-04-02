Caitlin Clark shares big message after revenge win over LSU in March Madness

Albany, New York - Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes are Final Four bound!

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes secured their ticket to the Final Four with a big win over LSU on Monday night. © ANDY LYONS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a historic performance against LSU on Monday night, the 22-year-old point guard led the Hawkeyes to a 94-87 victory, breaking the NCAA All-time women's career three-point record.

She earned her 538th three-pointer, surpassing former Oklahoma star Taylor Robertson's 537.

This game held extra significance as it was a rematch from last year's national title game, where Iowa suffered a loss to LSU.

Clark's dominant performance this year was a statement of revenge for the Hawkeyes.

Unlike last season, when LSU's Angel Reese playfully taunted Clark with Iowa's signature "you can't see me" move, this time, Clark finished the night with a victorious message for fans.

"CLEVELAND!!!!!!!!!! FINAL FOUR!!!!! HAWK FANS LETS GOOOOOO," she tweeted.

With their ticket punched for the Final Four, Clark and Iowa are now set to battle it out against Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies on Friday night.