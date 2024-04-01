March Madness: Paige Bueckers and UConn battle top freshman JuJu Watkins and USC

Portland, Oregon - Get ready for a thrilling showdown on Monday as Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins go head-to-head in the NCAA Elite Eight!

UConn and USC's Elite Eight March Madness game is expected to be a close matchup headlined by their team's respective leading scorers, Paige Bueckers (l.) and JuJu Watkins. © Collage: Steph Chambers / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

USC and UConn will battle it out for a spot in the Final Four, featuring two star-studded teams.



USC's JuJu Watkins has had an incredible freshman year, already breaking records as the highest-scoring freshman in NCAA history, surpassing Caitlin Clark's record.

On the other side of the court, UConn's Paige Bueckers, the 2021 Naismith Player of the Year, knows what it takes to have a stellar first year, being the only freshman in NCAA history to win the award in her debut season.

Bueckers, returning strong after an ACL tear last summer, will lead the Huskies against a talented and youthful Trojan team led by Watkins.

It's a matchup that the basketball world has named one of the biggest games of the season.