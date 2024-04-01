March Madness: Paige Bueckers and UConn battle top freshman JuJu Watkins and USC
Portland, Oregon - Get ready for a thrilling showdown on Monday as Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins go head-to-head in the NCAA Elite Eight!
USC and UConn will battle it out for a spot in the Final Four, featuring two star-studded teams.
USC's JuJu Watkins has had an incredible freshman year, already breaking records as the highest-scoring freshman in NCAA history, surpassing Caitlin Clark's record.
On the other side of the court, UConn's Paige Bueckers, the 2021 Naismith Player of the Year, knows what it takes to have a stellar first year, being the only freshman in NCAA history to win the award in her debut season.
Bueckers, returning strong after an ACL tear last summer, will lead the Huskies against a talented and youthful Trojan team led by Watkins.
It's a matchup that the basketball world has named one of the biggest games of the season.
Who will reign supreme in the Elite Eight: USC or UConn?
With South Carolina and NC State already securing spots in the Final Four, USC will face off against No. 3 seed UConn as the No. 1 seed in Portland.
UConn has a strong track record against No. 1 seeds in the Elite Eight, boasting a 3-1 record.
Their most recent No. 1 takedown victory was a double-overtime thriller against then-No. 1 NC State in 2022.
Monday's game is expected to be just as intense, as UConn averages around 80 points per game, with Paige Bueckers leading the charge at 21.9 points per game.
Bueckers is also second in the nation in field goals made, with 299 to her name.
Meanwhile, USC averages 75 points per game, with JuJu Watkins shining as the country's second-leading scorer at 27.0 points per game.
Watkins has already made 891 total points, the most of any freshman in NCAA history, and hasn't shown any signs of slowing down yet!
UConn and USC will tip off on Monday at 9:15 PM ET, airing on ESPN.
Cover photo: Collage: Steph Chambers / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP