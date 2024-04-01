March Madness: Will Caitlin Clark and Iowa get revenge against Angel Reese and LSU?
Albany, New York - Get ready for the ultimate showdown in women's college basketball as Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese gear up for the revenge match of the year!
One of the most anticipated showdowns in this year's March Madness, the rematch of last year's national championship game between Iowa and LSU is happening on Monday at 7:15 PM ET, and excitement is at an all-time high.
It's a showdown between the NCAA's all-time leading scorer, Caitlin Clark of Iowa, and one of college hoops' most talked-about players, Angel Reese of LSU.
Last year, LSU defeated Iowa, and Reese even taunted Clark with Iowa's signature move.
Now, Clark is fueled by revenge, and fans are wondering if she'll respond with Reese's own signature taunt if she gets the chance.
What to look out for during the LSU vs. Iowa rematch
Both Clark and Reese are vital players for their teams.
Clark leads Iowa in scoring with an average of 32 points per game, while Reese leads LSU with 19 points and 13 rebounds per game.
The key to this game will be which team can contain the other's star player.
If LSU can limit Clark's scoring, they have a good chance of advancing to the Final Four.
On the other hand, if Iowa can shut down Reese, they could find themselves back in the championship game.
The winner of the LSU-Iowa game will face either USC or UConn, both of which have the nation's best players of their own, with Trojan JuJu Watkins and and Husky Paige Bueckers.
Cover photo: MADDIE MEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP