March Madness: Will Caitlin Clark and Iowa get revenge against Angel Reese and LSU?

Albany, New York - Get ready for the ultimate showdown in women's college basketball as Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese gear up for the revenge match of the year!

The ultimate showdown of the March Madness tournament is here as Caitlin Clark (l.) and Angel Reese prepare for the revenge match of the year. © MADDIE MEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

One of the most anticipated showdowns in this year's March Madness, the rematch of last year's national championship game between Iowa and LSU is happening on Monday at 7:15 PM ET, and excitement is at an all-time high.

It's a showdown between the NCAA's all-time leading scorer, Caitlin Clark of Iowa, and one of college hoops' most talked-about players, Angel Reese of LSU.

Last year, LSU defeated Iowa, and Reese even taunted Clark with Iowa's signature move.

Now, Clark is fueled by revenge, and fans are wondering if she'll respond with Reese's own signature taunt if she gets the chance.