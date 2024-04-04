Caitlin Clark cements legacy with major college basketball honor

Iowa City, Iowa - Caitlin Clark has solidified herself as one of college basketball's greatest athletes !

Iowa Hawkeye legend Caitlin Clark (second from r.) has clinched the Naismith National Player of the Year Award for the second consecutive year. © Collage: Screenshot / Twitter / NaismithTrophy

The NCAA's all-time leading scorer, Caitlin Clark, has clinched the Naismith National Player of the Year Award for the second consecutive year.

The Hawkeye guard received the honor during a ceremony in Cleveland just before her team's Final Four clash against UConn on Friday.

"This year has been special for women's basketball, and winning this award is truly amazing," Clark said during Wednesday's ceremony.

"But being here with my team, I couldn't have asked for more. This award belongs to them as much as it does to me. I'm incredibly grateful and excited, and I'll see you all on Friday night."

Clark triumphed over USC freshman JuJu Watkins, 2021 Naismith Player of the Year Paige Bueckers of UConn, and Stanford's Cameron Brink, the defensive player of the year.

Clark's achievement marks the first multiple Naismith Player of the Year winner since UConn's Breanna Stewart claimed three in a row from 2014 to 2016.