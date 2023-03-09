TCU hooper Eddie Lampkin Jr. departs due to allegedly "racially insensitive comments" by coach Dixon

Fort Worth, Texas - First it was the Texas Longhorns , then it was Texas Tech . Now, it's TCU. The Horned Frogs' college basketball program is in the midst of some intense off-court drama as a third-year athlete has announced his shocking departure.

TCU hooper Eddie Lampkin Jr. is stepping away from the basketball program ahead of the Big 12 Tournament over alleged racial issues with coach Jamie Dixon. © RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Third-year TCU hooper Eddie Lampkin Jr. is stepping away from the basketball program ahead of TCU's appearance in the Big 12 Tournament after making what appears to be pretty serious allegations about the program.

In a text message exchange apparently between Lampkin's mother Vanessa and TCU head coach Jamie Dixon, Eddie seems to have accused his former coach of "misconduct and racially insensitive comments."

"Coach Dixon we did not talk yesterday and no one has told you from our end that Eddie is entering the transfer portal," Vanessa wrote in a series of since-deleted screenshots on Eddie's Instagram. "We discussing your behavior towards him. I do not appreciate the way you and everyone at TCU is making it about the transfer portal and not abut the real reason he is not there with the team he loves."

She added: "If you all don’t tell the truth of how you have mistreated, disrespected and said racial remarks towards him. We will. Please do not disrespect my son’s name because all we have been is patient with YOU. Handle us with Christian values for once."

Eddie emerged as a key player for the Horned Frogs last season as he led the team to a second-round appearance in March Madness, where the team almost upset the No. 1 seed Arizona.

This year, the center averaged 6.3 points per game, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists. The Horned Frogs are nearly considered a shoo-in for the NCAA Tournament this month.