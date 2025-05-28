Knicks falter in Game 4 as Indiana inch closer to NBA finals

Indianapolis, Indiana - Tyrese Haliburton delivered his second career playoff triple double to power Indiana over New York 130-121 on Tuesday, lifting the Pacers one win from the NBA Finals.

Tyrese Haliburton (l.) produced a triple double to put the Indiana Pacers on the brink of the NBA Finals after their win over the New York Knicks. © IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Haliburton scored 32 points, passed off 15 assists and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds while making no turnovers over 38 minutes becoming the first player in NBA playoff history with 30-15-10 and no turnovers.

Indiana, who blew a 20-point lead in a Game 3 home loss, seized a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals with the home triumph.

"I was just trying to be aggressive, trying to respond," Haliburton said.

"I felt like I let the team down in game three so it was important to come out here and just make plays."

"Guys put me in position to make plays and play my game and man, it's a big win for us."

Pascal Siakam added 30 points for the Pacers while Bennedict Mathurin scored 20 points off the bench.

Game 5 is set for Thursday in New York's Madison Square Garden.

"I'm excited about it. It's going to be a lot of fun," Haliburton said. "It's a tough environment to play in. We've got to be ready. Just one more game, take what we can from this and be ready for game five."