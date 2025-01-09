Los Angeles Lakers cancel home game as wildfires continue to ravage city

Los Angeles, California - The NBA has postponed Thursday's scheduled game between the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers due to the devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

The NBA has postponed Thursday's scheduled game between the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers due to the devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area. © Collage: MARIO TAMA & Sean M. Haffey / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The NBA announced the move without naming a new date for the contest, the first of a scheduled five-game homestand for LeBron James and his teammates.

Rampaging blazes have killed at least five people and remain largely uncontrolled, with smoke filling the skis over the destruction.

"The entire NBA family sends its thoughts and support to the community of Los Angeles during this challenging time," the league said in a statement.

"We're grateful for the thousands of local firefighters and first responders who have demonstrated enormous bravery. Our prayers remain with those affected by the unimaginable devastation caused by the wildfires."

The Lakers (20-16) rank sixth in the Western Conference, while the Hornets are 13th in the Eastern Conference at 8-27.

"We're heartbroken for Los Angeles," the Lakers said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this unimaginable situation.

"And our gratitude is with the first responders and all of you who come together when we need each other the most. Tonight's game will be rescheduled to focus on what matters most today.

The statement closed by saying, "We're with you, LA."