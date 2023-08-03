NBA players union slams "alarming" Orlando Magic donation to DeSantis backer

New York, New York – The National Basketball Players Association on Thursday criticized a recent $50,000 donation made by the Orlando Magic to a political group backing Republican candidate Ron DeSantis.

The National Basketball Players Association said the donation "does not represent player support" for Ron DeSantis. © Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The NBPA said the Magic's donation to a group backing Florida governor DeSantis' presidential bid was "alarming" and did not represent player support.

"A political contribution from the Orlando Magic is alarming given recent comments of its beneficiary," the NBPA said in its statement.

"NBA Governors, players and personnel have the right to express their personal political views, including through donations and statements.

"However, if contributions are made on behalf of an entire team, using money earned through the labor of its employees, it is incumbent upon the team governors to consider the diverse values and perspectives of staff and players.

"The Magic's donation does not represent player support for the recipient."