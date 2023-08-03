Orlando Magic donate thousands to super PAC supporting Ron DeSantis' presidential run

Orlando, Florida - The Orlando Magic have contributed $50,000 to a super PAC supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' 2024 campaign for president.

The Orlando Magic have contributed $50,000 to a super PAC supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' White House ambitions. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

The NBA team gave $50,000 to Never Back Down Inc., which the super PAC received on June 26, Federal Election Commission (FEC) records show.

The FEC also shows other political contributions the team has made in the past, including $2,000 to the conservative Maverick PAC USA in 2014, $500 to the Conservative Results super PAC in 2016, and $500 to Linda Chapin for Congress in 2020.

Never Back Down's mission is to help Republican Ron DeSantis win the White House in 2024, its website states.

The Orlando Magic is owned by the DeVos family – relations of former President Donald Trump's Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

"To clarify, the gift was given before Governor DeSantis entered the presidential race. [It] was given as a Florida business in support of a Florida governor for the continued prosperity of Central Florida," Magic spokesperson Joel Glass said in a statement to the media.

DeSantis launched his campaign for president in late May and is currently the top challenger to Trump, who maintains his clear frontrunner status in GOP polling despite deepening legal difficulties.