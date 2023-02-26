NBA roundup: Tatum leads Celtics past 76ers in thriller, Grizzlies down Nuggets

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Jayson Tatum scored a clutch three-pointer before Joel Embiid's full-court buzzer-beater was wiped off as the NBA 's Boston Celtics clung on for a 110-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. © USA TODAY Sports

Tatum drained the go-ahead triple with 2.0 seconds left from Marcus Smart's clever assist after Derrick White's inbound.



Embiid launched a desperate long-range shot which he hit, but replays showed he released the ball after time had elapsed, meaning the Celtics secured the win.

Tatum did not shoot the ball well throughout the game, finishing with 18 points on seven-of-17 shooting, but came up big when it mattered. The MVP candidate also pulled down 13 rebounds with six assists.

Al Horford turned the game with four three-pointers in the third quarter as the Celtics rallied from a 15-point deficit to lead at the final change.

Horford finished with 15 points, while Jaylen Brown top scored for Boston with 26 points with three steals.

Embiid had 41 points for the game with 12 rebounds and five assists, while James Harden added 21 points with eight assists.

The Eastern Conference-leading Celtics have won three straight, improving their record to 44-17, while the 76ers, third in the east, are 39-20.