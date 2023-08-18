NBA schedule unveiled with all eyes on Wembanyama debut!

New York, New York - Reigning champion Denver will host the Los Angeles Lakers to open the new NBA regular season while French prodigy Victor Wembanyama will make his regular-season debut the following night in the 2023-24 league schedule revealed on Thursday.

The NBA released its schedule for the 2023-24 regular season, with Steph Curry (l.) returning for the Warriors and Victor Wembanyama debuting for the Spurs. © Collage: Harry How & JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & 123RF/fifg

The campaign will open on October 24 and conclude on April 14, 2024, with each club playing 82 regular-season contests as well as competing in the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, which tips off November 3 and ends in Las Vegas on December 9.

The Nuggets, who defeated Miami in June's NBA Finals, will raise their first championship banner before playing LeBron James and the Lakers.

Also on opening night, the Phoenix Suns will visit the Golden State Warriors, matching 12-time NBA All-Star guard Chris Paul against the Suns squad that traded him away.

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson will power Golden State against Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal for the Suns.

French teen star Wembanyama, the 7-foot-4 top pick in this year's NBA Draft, will make his NBA regular-season debut for the San Antonio Spurs on October 25 against the visiting Dallas Mavericks, led by Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving.

On the same day, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will spark the Boston Celtics as they visit the New York Knicks. Latvian forward Kristaps Porzingis makes his Celtics debut against the club for which he played in his first three NBA campaigns.

On October 26, Philadelphia will visit Milwaukee and Phoenix will face the Lakers in Los Angeles. Then, on October 27, the Miami Heat will visit Boston while the Warriors travel to Sacramento in rematches of last season's conference finals.