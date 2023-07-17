Suns deal guard Cameron Payne to Spurs and land Bol Bol

Phoenix, Arizona - The Phoenix Suns continued a major NBA roster revamp on Sunday by dealing guard Cameron Payne to San Antonio and agreeing to terms with center Bol Bol, according to multiple reports.

The Phoenix Suns have dealt guard Cameron Payne to the San Antonio Spurs. © Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Suns also swapped 2026 NBA Draft first-round picks with Orlando for three future second-round choices, according to ESPN and The Athletic.



Eight-year NBA veteran Payne, who averaged 10.3 points and 4.5 assists a game last season, went to the Spurs with cash and a future second-round draft pick in exchange for a future second-round draft pick.

Payne averaged 9.8 points, 4.8 assists, and 2.6 rebounds a game for the Suns over 174 games with Phoenix over the past four seasons.

The Payne move saves the Suns $26.4 million in luxury tax money as the club will surpass the salary cap in hopes of bringing Phoenix its first-ever NBA crown.