Victor Wembanyama sidelined for rest of NBA season with concerning injury

Houston, Texas - San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is expected to miss the rest of the NBA season after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, the team said Thursday.

The Spurs said in a statement that the 21-year-old French player was diagnosed with the blood clot after he returned to San Antonio following last Sunday's All-Star game in San Francisco.

"Wembanyama is expected to miss the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season," the Spurs said. "The team will provide updates as appropriate."

The announcement brings a premature end to another outstanding campaign by Wembanyama, who earned Rookie of the Year honors last season after being taken first overall in the NBA draft.

Wembanyama was averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and a league-best 3.8 blocks in 46 games for the Spurs this season.

The 7-foot-3 star became an All-Star for the first time when he was chosen as a reserve.

His season also included a trip home to France, where the Spurs split two games in Paris with the Indiana Pacers.

Wembanyama was playing in the French league a year and a half ago before his selection as the number one pick in the 2023 NBA draft set him on the path to global stardom.