Big Ten college football early season matchups to watch

With just two more months of the college football offseason, Big Ten fans will soon be cheering on their favorite teams once again. © GAELEN MORSE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

With just two more months of the college football offseason, Big Ten fans will soon be cheering on their favorite teams once again.



For the first time ever, this season, Big Ten football is coming to both NBC Sports and Peacock, giving fans even more access to watch elite players make showstopping plays in thrilling showdowns.

The season will also be the first to deliver exciting matchups to fans across broadcast, cable, and direct-to-consumer platforms.

With Ohio State and rival Michigan entering the season off of College Football Playoff appearances, the Big Ten is projected to have another wild season of major upsets and surprises.

With that being said, here's a look at early Big Ten season matchups you won't want to miss!