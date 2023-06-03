Big Ten college football early season matchups to watch
Champaign, Illinois - Big Ten college football is back - well, kind of!
With just two more months of the college football offseason, Big Ten fans will soon be cheering on their favorite teams once again.
For the first time ever, this season, Big Ten football is coming to both NBC Sports and Peacock, giving fans even more access to watch elite players make showstopping plays in thrilling showdowns.
The season will also be the first to deliver exciting matchups to fans across broadcast, cable, and direct-to-consumer platforms.
With Ohio State and rival Michigan entering the season off of College Football Playoff appearances, the Big Ten is projected to have another wild season of major upsets and surprises.
With that being said, here's a look at early Big Ten season matchups you won't want to miss!
Illinois host Rose Bowl champions Penn State in major noon kickoff
For the first time ever, the FOX Big Noon Kickoff show and television audience are coming to Champaign!
Last year's national leader in defense, Illinois, will look to earn a big win over the reigning Rose Bowl champions Penn State.
Penn State will enter this season as a favorite in the conference to earn a trip to the championship.
The Big Ten season opener between the Illini and Nittany Lions is set for Saturday, September 16, at noon EST, airing on Fox and streaming on the FOX Sports app.
Ohio State Buckeyes travel to Notre Dame Fighting Irish
For the second straight season, Ohio State will face off against Notre Dame.
This time, however, the Buckeyes will travel to the Fighting Irish for an NBC prime-time matchup.
Both programs will go head-to-head starting new quarterbacks as the Buckeyes look to earn win their second straight victory over the Irish and head coach Marcus Freeman, an Ohio State football product.
The showdown is set for Saturday, September 23 at 7:30 PM EST, airing on NBC Sports with steaming services on Peacock.
