CFP Championship preview: Can Washington and Michael Penix Jr. outplay Michigan's defense?

Houston, Texas - Get ready for an exciting showdown as the stage is set for the College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship between No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Washington!

The College Football Playoff National Championship will be played by Michigan and Washington. © Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The CFP Championship game promises to be a thrilling showdown of the absolute best in the nation.



Both the Wolverines and the Huskies have an impressive track record, being undefeated Power 5 conference champions. What's more, though, is that they boast the best defense and offensive talent at the quarterback position.

Washington is entering unfamiliar territory against Michigan's top-ranked defense, encountering a defensive powerhouse like the Wolverines for the first time.

On the flip side, Michigan's defense is in for a challenge against Washington's quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., a Heisman finalist known for his exceptional passing skills.

As the College Football Playoff championship game unfolds, fans are in for a treat, and TAG24 will be right there in Houston, covering every play and providing the inside scoop from the gridiron.