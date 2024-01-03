CFP Championship preview: Can Washington and Michael Penix Jr. outplay Michigan's defense?
Houston, Texas - Get ready for an exciting showdown as the stage is set for the College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship between No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Washington!
The CFP Championship game promises to be a thrilling showdown of the absolute best in the nation.
Both the Wolverines and the Huskies have an impressive track record, being undefeated Power 5 conference champions. What's more, though, is that they boast the best defense and offensive talent at the quarterback position.
Washington is entering unfamiliar territory against Michigan's top-ranked defense, encountering a defensive powerhouse like the Wolverines for the first time.
On the flip side, Michigan's defense is in for a challenge against Washington's quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., a Heisman finalist known for his exceptional passing skills.
As the College Football Playoff championship game unfolds, fans are in for a treat, and TAG24 will be right there in Houston, covering every play and providing the inside scoop from the gridiron.
Will Michigan's defense prove too much for Washington in the CFP Championship?
The CFP Championship game is bound to be a classic showdown between the defensive and offensive lines!
Michigan's defense has been on fire, racking up an impressive ten sacks in their last two games while holding opponents to an average of just 243 offensive yards and 10.2 points per game.
If the Wolverines can keep their opponent to less than a touchdown in the upcoming game, they'll be the first team since 2011 to maintain an average of fewer than ten points per game.
But breaking this trend might not be easy, especially with Washington's offense led by the impressive Michael Penix Jr.
Penix, the first since Patrick Mahomes in 2015-16 to pass for 4,500 yards in back-to-back seasons, poses a real challenge. His passing game could test Michigan's defense, which currently trails behind No. 1 Ohio State.
While Michigan's secondary is no slouch, if Washington's receivers can outshine the Wolverines and connect effectively with Penix's passing game, fans might witness an offensive performance that will lead to a historic "Purple Reign" victory.
The CFP Championship game is set for Monday night at 7:30 PM EST, airing on ESPN with streaming available on ESPN+ app.
Cover photo: Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP