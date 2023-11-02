College football: Big Ten coaches make push to punish Michigan

Chicago, Illinois - Big Ten coaches are demanding that first-year conference commissioner Tony Petitti take decisive action against Michigan football in light of their cheating scandal .

Big Ten coaches are reportedly demanding that conference commissioner Tony Petitti take decisive action against Michigan in light of their alleged cheating scandal. © Justin Casterline / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per Pete Thamel of ESPN, a significant number of Big Ten coaches expressed their disappointment over Michigan's sign-stealing allegations during a video conference with Commissioner Petitti on Wednesday evening.

The 90-minute call, which was held for nearly an hour without the presence of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, transpired after the Big Ten's standard business meeting. Harbaugh's hiatus allowed the conference coaches to openly discuss the ongoing NCAA investigation into Michigan's alleged cheating. The NCAA has conducted interviews with Michigan staff members regarding the claims.

During the call, coaches reportedly responded to the inner workings of the operation to Petitti, characterizing it as "tainted" and "fraudulent."

This week, the scandal took a new turn when Central Michigan initiated an inquiry into photographs that seemingly depicted now-suspended Wolverines staff member Connor Stalions standing on their sideline during the season opener against Michigan State.

Stalions, the key figure in Michigan's sign-stealing scandal, was confirmed to have purchased tickets for games involving 12 out of 13 Big Ten schools, 2021 and 2022 SEC title games, and games hosted in four different campus stadiums associated with College Football Playoff contenders last season.