College football championships: Will Alabama threaten Texas' playoff odds?

Austin, Texas - If Alabama wins the SEC championship, will they pose a challenge for Texas in reaching the College Football Playoff?

If Alabama wins the SEC championship over Georgia, they could potentially pose a challenge for Texas in reaching the College Football Playoff.

Texas and Alabama are both in the running for the CFP despite currently holding the 7th and 8th spots in the rankings. However, securing that spot won't be a walk in the park.

To make it to the Playoff, both these 1-loss teams will need to clinch victory in their conference title games this Saturday. Additionally, they'll be crossing their fingers for favorable outcomes in the other Power Five conference championship games.

Alabama faces a particularly tough challenge against No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, where the Bulldogs boast an impressive 29-game winning streak — the longest in SEC history.

But, most importantly, there's one burning question that makes things really, really interesting: if Alabama manages to pull off a surprise win against Georgia, could they leapfrog over Texas in the rankings and secure a spot in the College Football Playoff?

This scenario raises intrigue, especially considering Texas had a 34-24 victory over Alabama in Tuscaloosa back in Week 2.

