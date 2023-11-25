Arch Manning's explosive Texas football debut sends fans into frenzy

Austin, Texas - Texas football fans, you can finally take a sigh of relief! After weeks of anticipation , Coach Steve Sarkisian has finally decided to unleash the much-awaited five-star freshman, Arch Manning , onto the field.

Arch Manning has finally made his debut for Texas football, with the five-star freshman finally getting the nod against Texas Tech on Friday. © Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Manning, known for being the nephew of legendary NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli and the grandson of Archie, made his debut in the final regular season game on Friday.



With Texas comfortably leading Texas Tech 50-7, the game was an opportune moment for the backups to showcase their skills. However, what caught many fans by surprise was Sarkisian's decision to give Manning the nod.

The crowd erupted with excitement as Manning took the field and demonstrated his impressive skills in limited action.

In his debut, Manning completed two of five passes for a total of 30 yards, showcasing both his speed and decision-making abilities. Additionally, he displayed his arm strength, leaving fans eager to see more of his potential.

Manning also showcased his agility by running the ball three times for seven yards, leaving a lasting impression on fans and sparking excitement for his future performances.