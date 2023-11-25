Arch Manning's explosive Texas football debut sends fans into frenzy
Austin, Texas - Texas football fans, you can finally take a sigh of relief! After weeks of anticipation, Coach Steve Sarkisian has finally decided to unleash the much-awaited five-star freshman, Arch Manning, onto the field.
Manning, known for being the nephew of legendary NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli and the grandson of Archie, made his debut in the final regular season game on Friday.
With Texas comfortably leading Texas Tech 50-7, the game was an opportune moment for the backups to showcase their skills. However, what caught many fans by surprise was Sarkisian's decision to give Manning the nod.
The crowd erupted with excitement as Manning took the field and demonstrated his impressive skills in limited action.
In his debut, Manning completed two of five passes for a total of 30 yards, showcasing both his speed and decision-making abilities. Additionally, he displayed his arm strength, leaving fans eager to see more of his potential.
Manning also showcased his agility by running the ball three times for seven yards, leaving a lasting impression on fans and sparking excitement for his future performances.
Arch Manning impresses fans in his college football debut
Arch Manning's first-ever career pass made waves across social media well into Saturday morning, and fans are going nuts over his debut.
"man, this kid is going to be really really really good in 2 years. gives me Joe Burrow vibes," one fan tweeted.
"His release is the fastest I've seen for that age. He's going to be really really good," another noted. "Especially with a few designed runs. Even that batted deep pass was better that Quinn's and that one dropped slant in the endzone was perfect."
"Arch Manning could be the total package. Mobility like gramps, arm like dad & [uncles], and a Manning football mind. Mos def has the pedigree," another fan wrote.
With the anticipated return of Quinn Ewers to Texas in 2024, it may be some time before Manning assumes the starting quarterback role for the program.
Looking ahead, Texas is gearing up to compete in the Big 12 Championship Game next weekend.
Cover photo: Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP