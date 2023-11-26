Ohio State's difficult path to the College Football Playoff revealed

Columbus, Ohio - Despite losing to Michigan for the third consecutive season on Saturday, Ohio State football 's path to the College Football Playoff is still in play.

Currently, at 11-1, with their only loss in a close away game against Michigan, the Buckeyes are on the fringes of the playoff conversation.



For Ohio State to secure a playoff spot, they need Oklahoma State to defeat Texas, an upset by Louisville against unbeaten FSU, and both Georgia and Michigan to secure wins in their respective SEC and Big Ten conference title games.

If these scenarios unfold, the Bulldogs and Wolverines would likely be the top two seeds, with the Pac-12 champion as the No. 3 seed and Ohio State as the most favorable one-loss team for the selection committee.

While it won't be easy, Texas and Florida State are still both susceptible to potential upsets in their upcoming conference championship games. Conversely, Michigan and Georgia are expected to be strong favorites in their matchups.

Last year, Ohio State found themselves on the playoff bubble entering conference championship weekend, but they received the necessary help and secured a spot in the College Football Playoff, coming close to causing an upset against Georgia.