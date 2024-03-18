College football: Experts sound the alarm on Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears

Chicago, Illinois - With Justin Fields traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, it's almost certain that USC's Caleb Williams will be joining the Chicago Bears. But is it the right move?

Despite being seen as the best quarterback prospect this year, NFL experts have questioned if Caleb Williams should be the Chicago Bears' next franchise passer. © Sean M. Haffey / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

With the Bears holding the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and now in desperate need of a new starting quarterback, Williams has emerged as the heavy favorite to become Chi-town's next franchise passer.

Yet despite being seen as the best quarterback prospect of the crop, some experts have questioned if Chicago is the ideal fit for him.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders raised concerns about Williams' ability to perform in cold weather, having spent his college career at Oklahoma and USC, where he didn't face chilly conditions often.

Sanders, while acknowledging Williams' talent, also highlighted the potential challenge of transitioning from California to Chicago, especially with the NFL now having seventeen games in a season.

"You gotta factor in that stuff. That stuff matters," Sanders remarked during a recent appearance on SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio with Chris Russo, as reported by Pro Football Talk.

Adding to the chatter, former Heisman winner and Pro Bowl quarterback Robert Griffin III suggested that Williams should follow in Eli Manning's footsteps and refuse to be drafted by the Bears.

The controversial suggestion didn't sit well with many in the football world, to say the least.