College football: Experts sound the alarm on Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears
Chicago, Illinois - With Justin Fields traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, it's almost certain that USC's Caleb Williams will be joining the Chicago Bears. But is it the right move?
With the Bears holding the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and now in desperate need of a new starting quarterback, Williams has emerged as the heavy favorite to become Chi-town's next franchise passer.
Yet despite being seen as the best quarterback prospect of the crop, some experts have questioned if Chicago is the ideal fit for him.
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders raised concerns about Williams' ability to perform in cold weather, having spent his college career at Oklahoma and USC, where he didn't face chilly conditions often.
Sanders, while acknowledging Williams' talent, also highlighted the potential challenge of transitioning from California to Chicago, especially with the NFL now having seventeen games in a season.
"You gotta factor in that stuff. That stuff matters," Sanders remarked during a recent appearance on SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio with Chris Russo, as reported by Pro Football Talk.
Adding to the chatter, former Heisman winner and Pro Bowl quarterback Robert Griffin III suggested that Williams should follow in Eli Manning's footsteps and refuse to be drafted by the Bears.
The controversial suggestion didn't sit well with many in the football world, to say the least.
Football world reacts to Caleb Williams 'refusal' suggestion
Robert Griffin III's hot take that Caleb Williams should refuse to be drafted by the Chicago Bears has garnered significant attention, especially considering the controversy surrounding the Bears' management of Justin Fields, a situation that has divided fans.
"The worst take," USA TODAY columnist Dan Darling wrote in response to Griffin. "Caleb would be going to the best roster a #1 pick has gone to since Andrew Luck."
"Just a terrible take," another fan tweeted. "One of the worst. I expect better, RG3."
Yet some agreed, even re-quoting Griffin: "There are some members of the media in Chicago and most of the fanbase that need to hear this: 'The NFL isn’t just about acquiring talent, it’s about establishing the right environment to develop your players.'"
"Bro it’s only bears fans that disagree with you, who knew it was so many," another fan added.
The Chicago Bears and Caleb Williams are expected to remain hot topics as the NFL Draft approaches in April.
Cover photo: Sean M. Haffey / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP